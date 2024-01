Our commitment remains focused on continually enhancing the offerings at OWA to create a vibrant, diverse environment for our guests. Therefore, after deep and careful consideration, it was decided to close Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen at OWA, effective January 3, 2024. The Foley, AL, location of Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen was independently owned by OWA.

During this time of transition, we have been committed to actively assisting those affected employees by providing guidance and support. This has included providing options for new employment opportunities within other areas on our property, at our other Tribal-owned businesses, and through local employment resources.

While this marks the end of an era, it also ushers in a new and thrilling chapter as we continue to transform the west end of Downtown OWA. A new attraction is coming to this space and it is slated to open Summer 2024. We look forward to the positive impact this new attraction will bring to our collective success.