Pike County Sheriff’s Office moves into new year with new facilities, technology

By Julia Avant
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - 2023 brought about big changes to local government in Pike County, most notably, a brand-new judicial building.

Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas says every day in 2023 was a challenge, but he’s proud of what the department accomplished.

“We have been able to solve our major crimes, we had a good clearance rate for 2023 on our cases,” said Thomas.

And with a new judicial complex, all of the county’s law enforcement operations and court systems are under one roof.

“When the old courthouse was built, it was built for a secretary and a sheriff. There were two deputies, one sheriff, and one secretary. Now, between the jail and the sheriff’s office and the deputies, we have 60 employees,” said said.

The new building opened in August on 3 Notch Street in Troy.

Thomas says the space has improved efficiency and safety.

“We have had some ugly situations in our courtrooms, and we didn’t have those mechanisms in place,” said Thomas. “In our parking lots and in our courtroom over the years, we have had some very bad situations.”

As for the new year, Thomas says he wants to strengthen his office’s already strong relationship with the community. He says he believes in an open-door policy.

“My door is open to anyone and everyone at all times and people take advantage of it, I’m glad they do, most of them have my cell phone number and I just think as a sheriff, that I should be accessible to the people,” Thomas said.

To help keep Pike County a safe community, you can submit any tips to their crime tip hotline at 334-566-4347.

