Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Starr brothers receive life sentences for teacher’s murder

A federal judge in Montgomery sentenced Jason and Darin Starr Thursday afternoon for the shooting of Sara Starr.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Brothers Jason and Darin Starr received life sentences Thursday afternoon for their roles in a murder-for-hire scheme that left an Enterprise school teacher executed.

A jury found Jason Starr guilty in September of paying his brother, Darin Starr, to drive from Texas to Coffee County, Alabama, and kill his wife, Sara Starr, to whom a judge ordered he pay thousands each month to support her and their four children.

Ms. Starr, a 38-year-old Harrand Creek Elementary teacher, was gunned down as she left her home and headed to school after the 2017 Thanksgiving break. Prosecutors convinced jurors that Darin Starr, also convicted in September, fired the shots that took her life.

“We never gave up hope,” family friend Dena Leuci said of that verdict. “We truly believed in all the law enforcement that was trying (to make an arrest).”

Federal sentencing guidelines required U.S. District Judge R. Auston Huffaker to sentence the Starr brothers to life. There is no parole from federal prison.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2024 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials

Latest News

Health expert shares tips for healthy living in 2024
Health expert shares tips for healthy living in 2024
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
Alabama Statehouse
New bill aims to create a statewide alert system to help find missing Black children
Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
Montgomery Whitewater facilities director talks Olympic trials
Montgomery Whitewater facilities director talks Olympic trials