Two soaking rains on the horizon for Central AL

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Dry weather is back with nothin’ but sunshine for today. High temperatures will be in the mid-50s with a north wind of 5-10 mph. Skies remain clear tonight with lows around freezing.

Sunshine will continue through lunchtime tomorrow before clouds quickly increase. Temperatures will find their way into the upper 50s depending on how thick the clouds are when they first arrive.

Rain is likely Friday evening and again Monday into Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

The clouds moving in tomorrow will be ahead of another quick-moving area of low pressure that will impact Alabama. The low will move along the Gulf Coast and send a soaking rain our way tomorrow evening. It will also result in breezy conditions through the day tomorrow and tomorrow night.

The steady rain will give way to just a few remaining light showers tomorrow night. Some of the rain with this system will be heavy and some thunder may mix in the farther south you are in Alabama.

Winds will be strong Friday into Saturday and again Monday into Tuesday. (WSFA 12 News)

All rain will be over with by sunrise Saturday, but the breeziness will continue with wind speeds of 10-20 mph all day. Dry weather is forecast for Saturday, Sunday and the first half of Monday.

Our skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will top out in the upper 50s each afternoon.

Another system will begin impacting Alabama late in the day Monday. Once again the result will be widespread soaking rain and gusty winds. Rain is most likely between late Monday afternoon and lunchtime Tuesday.

Total rain through next Tuesday will amount to 2-4" for most everyone. (WSFA 12 News)

Due to the strength of the low, wind gusts will easily exceed 30 mph while this system impacts the region. After lunchtime Tuesday we should dry back out for a few days as a fresh shot of colder air pushes in from the northwest.

A heads up regarding this particular system: We will have to watch it closely because of its strength and track. The low will move to our north and have plenty of wind energy and just enough warmth to support the chance for thunderstorms in Central Alabama.

Rain will fall Friday evening and again early next week. (WSFA 12 News)

Depending on exactly how things come together, there could also be a risk of severe weather with this system. The southern third of Alabama has the highest chance of seeing any severe thunderstorms based on how things look now.

