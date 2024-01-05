Alabama National Guard holds change of command ceremony

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A change of command ceremony was held Friday morning to welcome a new commander over the Alabama National Guard.

Maj. Gen. Sheryl Gordon is retiring following a 40-year military career. Gordon spent the last six years of her career in Montgomery leading the Alabama National Guard.

“General Gordon has resolutely demonstrated sometimes the best man for the job is a woman,” said Gov. Kay Ivey.

The Alabama National Guard is an Army and Air Force joint branch that the governor and president can call to action. Gordon was the first woman to command Alabama’s National Guard.

“Making general officer, regardless of your gender, is a fantastic thing. And I tend to forget that I’m a female because I’ve had this mindset of I’m a soldier,” said Gordon.

During her tenure, Gordon led the guard through the pandemic and oversaw the arrival of the F-35A Lightning II jets to the Air National Guard.

Brig. Gen. David Pritchett is the new commander of the Alabama National Guard.

“My main goal: to make sure our soldiers, airmen and the family are taken care of,” said Pritchett.

Pritchett says the Alabama National Guard is over 100% strength. He said he wants to continue to recruit new members and expand the infrastructure to accommodate current members.

“We need additional formations, additional platoons, additional companies,” said Pritchett.

During Friday’s ceremony, Gordon and Pritchett emphasized the importance of family. Gordon’s husband was honored for his service and support to the guard and his wife.

“I’ve told my husband I will not take another full-time job. I have promised him that. This will be my third time to retire, so I’m thinking three’s the charm,” said Gordon.

