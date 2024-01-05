Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Decatur officer arrested for murder in connection to Steve Perkins case

One of four Decatur officers involved in Steve Perkins case charged with murder
Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the...
Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the shooting death of Steve Perkins.(Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police officer Mac Bailey Marquette was arrested for murder in connection to the shooting death of Steve Perkins, Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson announced on Friday.

The 23-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday evening after turning himself in at the Morgan County Jail.

Marquette was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a grand jury warrant for murder. His bond was set at $30,000 and he has since bonded out.

Perkins was shot and killed outside of his home during the early hours of Sept. 29 amid a dispute with a tow truck driver.

Anderson said on Friday that of the four Decatur police officers who responded to the scene that night, only Marquette fired shots at Perkins.

The three other officers connected to the Perkins shooting, Christopher Mukkadam, Joey Williams, and Vance Summers, are not facing charges at this time.

Related Coverage
Family of Steve Perkins weighs in after Decatur mayor announces crackdown on protests
Steve Perkins supporters rebuild memorial at Decatur City Hall
Hunter Pepper expresses support for Decatur Police officers involved in Steve Perkins death
‘Inaccurate information...’: Decatur Police Chief Todd Pinion releases message about officer-involved shooting

In the wake of the Perkins shooting Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling announced that three of the four officers were fired and a fourth was suspended.

All four later appealed that discipline and have hearings scheduled for the end of January.

Three officers fired, one officer suspended in connection to Steve Perkins shooting death

Marquette joined the Decatur Police Department in 2020. He previously worked at Lowe’s in Hartsell and Decatur, according to his personnel file.

Appeal hearings announced for officers involved in Steve Perkins shooting death

Perkins would have turned 40 years old on Thursday.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2024 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County

Latest News

Fatal Car Crash
Man arrested on multiple counts of Reckless Murder after Chambers Co. crash leaves 3 dead
Jason Starr and his brother Darin were sentenced to life in prison without parole for the...
Daughter tells killer father, “F*** You”
Wetumpka looks ahead to what’s in store for 2024
Wetumpka looks ahead to what’s in store for 2024