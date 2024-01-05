Friday morning shooting in Montgomery leaves one injured

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A shooting late Friday morning in Montgomery has sent one victim to a local hospital.

According to MPD, Friday at about 9:56 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 300 block of Georgia Street in reference to a person being shot. Once on the scene, first responders located an adult male victim.

Police say that the unidentified victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

No further information has been released at this time.

