Man arrested on multiple counts of Reckless Murder after Chambers Co. crash leaves 3 dead

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - According to the ALEA, a man has been arrested on two counts of Reckless Murder after a car crash in Chambers County claimed the lives of three people.

Officials say the crash occurred on Thursday, December 28, around 9:40 a.m. They say 98-year-old Aron C. Haynes was critically injured when the 2005 Nissan Altima he was a passenger in collided head-on with the 2018 Kia Forte Driven by 20-year-old Wesley T. McKinnon.

Officials say McKinnon was running away from police before the crash occured.

Officials say Haynes was transported to East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley where he was later pronounced dead. An 18-year-old who was a passenger in the Kia also succumbed to injuries and was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the Altima, 64-year-old Regina G. Rutledge was transported to Piedmont Hospital in Columbus. She succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead on Thursday, January 4, at the Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta.

Officials say that Mckinnon was released from Piedmont Hospital earlier today and was arrested by ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division Troopers and charged with two counts of Reckless Murder. He was then booked into the Chambers County Jail.

They say McKinnon underwent a bond hearing and received a verdict of no bond.

Stay with us on-air and online as we continue to gather more details.

Copyright 2024 WTVM. All rights reserved.