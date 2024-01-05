Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention aims to reduce violent crime

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Office of Violence Prevention was created in 2021 in an effort to curb the rising rates of violence in the city.

Montgomery police say there were 75 homicides in Montgomery in 2023 with a clearance rate of 69%, which is above the national average.

Roschelle Tyus Holyfield, community liaison for the Office of Violence Prevention, said she fears the homicide numbers would’ve been much higher if not for the efforts they have made.

“Right now we’re losing our babies. We’re losing them to gun violence. We’re losing them to the system,” she said.

The office’s main mission is to reduce gun violence. It partners with neighborhoods, faith agencies and schools to provide programs like mentoring, social services and counseling.

“We’re strategically trying to help our young people understand that life and death are real. Conflict resolution is major, a major issue that we’re seeing in our communities,” said Keith Moore, director of the Office of Violence Prevention.

“We don’t want any family to have to bury a child or to go visit a child in jail,” said Tyus Holyfield.

Just this week, a 14-year-old was arrested in the murder of a 17-year-old. That one act has forever changed two families and their community.

“Just the loss of life is traumatic. But we understand that violence, it creates atmosphere in neighborhoods. And so we want to make sure that we have a feeling of being safe in Montgomery,” said Moore.

The office has big plans for this year. It wants to continue to build community partnerships, have a community violence summit planned for April, and begin work with the national organization Live Free.

The Office of Violence Prevention is always looking for volunteers. If you want to be part of this effort, click here.

