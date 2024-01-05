Advertise
Prattville family loses home to fire on New Year’s Day

A Prattville family is counting its blessings after escaping a house fire.
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is counting its blessings after escaping a large house fire on New Year’s Day.

Zach Cybulski and Destiny Morgan said they woke up to the smell of smoke close to midnight, only to find the front of their home in flames.

“I looked into the kitchen, into my living room area, and the front door and the porch were on fire,” Cybulski said.

Cybulski made the call to 911, saying he watched the home become engulfed in flames while he waited for help.

“We were just standing there watching everything that we worked for our whole lives just get burnt to ashes,” said Cybulski.

The couple share two children under the age of 5 and a newborn baby who have lost their clothes, toys and other necessities from the fire.

News of the fire spread quickly throughout the community, moving many people to help them with generous donations of clothes.

The family is temporarily staying with a relative until they can secure funding to get back on their feet.

A GoFundMe page and an Amazon registry are available to those who wish to help.

