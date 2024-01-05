Prattville family loses home to fire on New Year’s Day

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A Prattville family is counting its blessings after escaping a large house fire on New Year’s Day.

Zach Cybulski and Destiny Morgan said they woke up to the smell of smoke close to midnight, only to find the front of their home in flames.

“I looked into the kitchen, into my living room area, and the front door and the porch were on fire,” Cybulski said.

Cybulski made the call to 911, saying he watched the home become engulfed in flames while he waited for help.

“We were just standing there watching everything that we worked for our whole lives just get burnt to ashes,” said Cybulski.

The couple share two children under the age of 5 and a newborn baby who have lost their clothes, toys and other necessities from the fire.

News of the fire spread quickly throughout the community, moving many people to help them with generous donations of clothes.

The family is temporarily staying with a relative until they can secure funding to get back on their feet.

A GoFundMe page and an Amazon registry are available to those who wish to help.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.