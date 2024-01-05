Advertise
Rain arrives late today with a dry weekend to follow

Another widespread soaking rain is likely Monday into Tuesday
Two rainy systems to impact Alabama over the next 5 days
By Tyler Sebree
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:27 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Clouds will quickly increase today ahead of another area of low pressure that will impact the state. The low will move roughly along the Gulf Coast and send a soaking rain our way this evening.

The low will also result in breezy conditions today and tonight. Wind speeds will be 10-20 mph with gusts of 20-30 mph possible at times.

The steady rain will give way to just a few showers after midnight. Some of the rain this evening will be heavy and a rumble of thunder may mix in in South Alabama where it’s a touch warmer. All rainfall will be over with before the sun comes up tomorrow.

Rain and breezy conditions are likely this evening. Rain and windy conditions are then...
Rain and breezy conditions are likely this evening. Rain and windy conditions are then expected Monday into Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Entirely dry weather is forecast for tomorrow, Sunday and the first half of Monday. Our skies will range from partly to mostly cloudy each day. Temperatures will rebound into the middle and upper 50s in most places Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

That’s courtesy of another system that will begin impacting Alabama late in the day. Once again the result will be widespread soaking rain and gusty winds. Rain is most likely between late Monday afternoon and lunchtime Tuesday.

Rain is likely this evening and again Monday into Tuesday.
Rain is likely this evening and again Monday into Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

Due to the strength of the low, wind gusts will easily exceed 30 mph while this system impacts the region. This could result in some spotty power outages and tree limbs coming down.

After lunchtime Tuesday we should dry back out for a few days with no impactful weather in the forecast Wednesday or Thursday.

A heads up regarding this particular system: We will have to watch it closely because of its strength and track. The low will take a path to our northwest that oftentimes puts Alabama in a favorable area for severe weather.

Severe weather is possible from Texas to North Carolina Monday/Tuesday.
Severe weather is possible from Texas to North Carolina Monday/Tuesday.(WSFA 12 News)

That doesn’t necessarily mean severe weather will happen. However, the track of the low, its forecast strength and the amount of wind energy it’ll have to work with certainly raises the eyebrows a bit.

Right now we will mention the chance of thunderstorms and a small risk of severe weather Monday night into Tuesday. That risk is mainly for areas south of Montgomery closer to the Gulf Coast. Stay tuned for additional details regarding this risk as we get closer!

