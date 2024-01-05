Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Select Atlanta Hawks basketball broadcasts coming to WSFA airwaves in 2024

(Source: Peachtree Sports Network)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSFA) - If you’re a fan of Atlanta Hawks basketball, WSFA 12 News is excited to share news of a partnership through our parent company, Gray Television, that will bring numerous games to the airwaves in Montgomery.

The Hawks have partnered with our Atlanta sister station Peachtree TV and WANF in 2024. Through the agreement, those living in Birmingham, Huntsville, Mobile and Montgomery will be among television markets able to see 10 live Atlanta Hawks games free, over the air.

In Montgomery viewers will get to see the Hawk’s games airing on 12.3, formerly the home of Circle TV and now the new 365 starting on Jan 1. 365 airs programs like Tyler Perry’s Madea and Oprah’s “Queen Sugar.”

Beginning with the Hawks home game against Indiana on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, we’ll broadcast every Friday night Hawks game for the remainder of the 2023-24 NBA season with the exception of the team’s March 8th game at Memphis.

(Atlanta Hawks)

“This is a tremendous opportunity to give Hawks fans a new, free way to watch our games this season,” Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena Executive Vice President/Chief Revenue Officer Andrew Saltzman said. “We are thankful to Peachtree TV and Gray TV for making this a reality and look forward to returning the Hawks to our historic local partner for our Friday games.”

The games will air locally in the Atlanta TV market, and through Gray-owned Peachtree Sports Network, Gray will simulcast these games on its television stations in Albany, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, and Savannah in Georgia and in Birmingham, Dothan, Huntsville, and Montgomery in Alabama.

“We are thrilled to bring the Hawks back to broadcast on Peachtree TV this season,” WANF/WPCH Vice President and General Manager Erik Schrader said. “Sports on broadcast television make the games available to everyone. Not only do longtime fans get their favorite team for free, but it’s the best opportunity to grow new fans!”

The games were made available for local over-the-air distribution as part of the NBA’s agreement with Diamond Sports Group, the owner of Bally Sports Southeast. Peachtree TV will utilize the Bally Sports Southeast production team and the on-air crew of Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, play-by-play announcer Bob Rathbun and courtside reporter Tabitha Turner for this 10-game package of games. On-air talent from Peachtree TV and WANF (Atlanta News First), including Sports Director Baillie Burmaster, will also be featured on telecasts.

The Friday night slate of games includes home and road matchups, highlighted by marquee matchups against the Miami Heat (1/19), Dallas Mavericks (1/26), Phoenix Suns (2/2), and Philadelphia 76ers (2/9). Peachtree TV will also broadcast the Hawks vs Pelicans game on Sunday, March 10, 2024.

For the full broadcast schedule please visit AtlantaNewsFirst.com/Hawks. For the full Atlanta Hawks season schedule please visit nba.com/hawks/schedule.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County

Latest News

2 Saint James football players sign letters of intent
2 Saint James football players sign letters of intent
USA players celebrate winning the IIHF World Junior Championship ice hockey final match...
US beats Sweden 6-2 to win gold in the world junior championship
FILE -- Orlando Magic center Shaquille O'Neal (32) hangs from the rim after a slam-dunk during...
Magic to retire Shaquille O’Neal’s No. 32 jersey
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3