Wetumpka looks ahead to what’s in store for 2024

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) -The new year is bringing some new excitement and big plans for the City of Wetumpka.

Wetumpka is coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the work in progress to build a new Publix grocery store. It will be part of the new retail center called the The Shops at Fort Toulouse along Highway 231. The shopping center also includes a 7,000-square-foot stretch of buildings that will house other businesses.

That’s bringing a lot of excitement for the future as Wetumpka still works to build on its history, with Fort Toulouse, Fort Jackson, and Jasmine Hill Gardens all within city limits. So now the city will look at how it can promote its history and attract new tourists. This time last year, Mayor Jerry Willis said one of his goals was to establish a dedicated tourism department.

Mayor Willis discusses how 2023 ended and shares his plans and visions for the future of Wetumpka on Today in Alabama Friday morning.

