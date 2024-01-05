Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Wetumpka looks ahead to what’s in store for 2024

By Bethany Davis
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:13 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) -The new year is bringing some new excitement and big plans for the City of Wetumpka.

Wetumpka is coming into this year with a lot of momentum, especially with the work in progress to build a new Publix grocery store. It will be part of the new retail center called the The Shops at Fort Toulouse along Highway 231. The shopping center also includes a 7,000-square-foot stretch of buildings that will house other businesses.

That’s bringing a lot of excitement for the future as Wetumpka still works to build on its history, with Fort Toulouse, Fort Jackson, and Jasmine Hill Gardens all within city limits. So now the city will look at how it can promote its history and attract new tourists. This time last year, Mayor Jerry Willis said one of his goals was to establish a dedicated tourism department.

Mayor Willis discusses how 2023 ended and shares his plans and visions for the future of Wetumpka on Today in Alabama Friday morning.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County

Latest News

Wetumpka looks ahead to what’s in store for 2024
City of Wetumpka begins 2024 with new plans
The home was a total loss by the time firefighters arrived to the scene.
Prattville family loses home to fire on New Year’s Day
Prattville family loses home to fire
Prattville family loses home to fire