Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Arrest made in December Montgomery homicide

Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with a recent deadly shooting.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with a recent deadly shooting.

Samuel Darrell Robinson, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Police say Robinson is suspected in the Dec. 29 shooting death of David Pitts. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Cresta Circle.

No motive or other information was released.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County

Latest News

Jaden Waters and Myeesha Townsend are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man, woman arrested in deadly shooting outside Montgomery restaurant
Arrest made in December Montgomery homicide
Arrest made in December Montgomery homicide
Man, woman arrested in deadly shooting outside Montgomery restaurant
Man, woman arrested in deadly shooting outside Montgomery restaurant
Downtown Selma is getting a facelift nearly a year after the tornado.
Efforts to revitalize downtown Selma underway