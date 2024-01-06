Arrest made in December Montgomery homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have arrested a man in connection with a recent deadly shooting.

Samuel Darrell Robinson, 46, of Montgomery, is charged with capital murder. He was arrested Friday and booked into the Montgomery County Detention Facility without bail.

Police say Robinson is suspected in the Dec. 29 shooting death of David Pitts. The shooting happened in the 4000 block of Cresta Circle.

No motive or other information was released.

