Efforts to revitalize downtown Selma underway

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma’s commercial industry will see improvements nearly a year after an EF-2 tornado destroyed a third of the city.

A private developer purchased the old Selma Times building on Water Avenue.

Less than half a mile from the Edmund Pettus Bridge, Firestone - a business that generated the most revenue for the city - will make its comeback.

“It’s important for us to maintain a viable city,” said Selma City Council President Billy Young.

Young mentioned that the old candy factory building on J.L. Chestnut Boulevard will also return to the city.

The city hopes that the momentum of new developing businesses and the return of other businesses will stimulate the economy and help entertain visitors.

“All of these factors play an important part in making sure that Selma is a gift that keeps giving and will be here for generations to come,” Young said.

Young anticipates there will be significant progress by the time the city celebrates its 60th Bridge Crossing Jubilee.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.