First Alert: Cool, dry Sunday; Rain & storms arrive Monday/Tuesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The remainder of the weekend will be dry, cool and mainly sunny. That is ahead of a dynamic storm system that will move into central and south Alabama Monday going into Tuesday. A First Alert - as few storms early next week that could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain as the primary threats.

Clouds will remain in place tonight and temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will remain out of the west around 5 to 10 mph.

Next Two Days (WSFA 12 News)

Sunday will feature sunshine and a few fair weather clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 50s and winds will remain out of the west. Low temperatures Sunday night will again be cold, in the 30s under a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

Clouds thicken across the region on Monday, ahead of a potent storm system that will push across Alabama Monday into Tuesday. Highs during the day will warm into the 50s and winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 to 40 mph at times.

SPC Outlook Day 3 (WSFA 12 News)

Rain and storms move into the region through the day Monday and into the overnight period. A few storms could be strong, with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds. This is all thanks to a warm front that will lift across the region. Lows during the night will hover on either side of 50 degrees with the aforementioned winds staying in place.

A cold front will then quickly sweep across the area early Tuesday. Along the front will again be the potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs Tuesday will be in the 60s under a mainly cloudy sky. This system will quickly depart early Tuesday with drying conditions expected through the evening and into Tuesday night.

Future Wind Gusts Monday PM into Tuesday AM (WSFA 12 News)

With this storm setup, the primary threats continue to be heavy rain with some flooding possible. Gusty winds, with some gusts up to 60 mph. Frequent lightning in the most intense storms. There is also the potential for a tornado or two. As of right now, the best dynamics for spin in the atmosphere will be for south Alabama and the coastal counties.

Behind the system we dry out and cool down by midweek. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and a few clouds here or there during the night. Highs midweek will warm into the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday. Lows will fall into the 30s during this time period.

What We're Tracking (WSFA 12 News)

Clouds build and temperatures slightly warm Thursday night, that is ahead of a system that brings rain chances back to the region Friday and into the start of next weekend. That will be our next wet weather maker we will be tracking... as the start to 2024 continues to be active with multiple rain and storm chances.

As always, remember to download the free WSFA 12 First Alert Weather app. That way you can gain the latest weather information from the First Alert Weather Team wherever you go. Just search WSFA Weather in the Apple App Store or Google Play store today.

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.