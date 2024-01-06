Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Grammy winner Michael Bolton diagnosed with brain tumor

Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a...
Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Singer Michael Bolton is taking a break from touring as he recovers from surgery to remove a brain tumor.

The 70-year-old Grammy award-winning musician made the announcement on social media Friday.

Bolton wrote he discovered the brain tumor just before the holidays and that it required immediate surgery.

He says the surgery was a success and he is now recovering at home.

However, Bolton says he will have to take a temporary break from touring so he can devote all of his energy to his recovery.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery police say there was a deadly shooting in the 6800 block of Eastchase Parkway on...
1 killed, 1 injured in domestic shooting in Montgomery’s Eastchase area
Montgomery police arrested a 14-year-old on a capital murder charge on Jan. 3, 0224.
14-year-old charged in deadly Montgomery shooting
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Montgomery Whitewater Park will host two Olympic team trials.
Montgomery Whitewater Park to host Olympic team trials
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is urging drivers to use caution on the roadways Thursday...
ALEA responds to multiple crashes on I-65 in Montgomery County

Latest News

Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Iowa principal critically injured in school shooting risked himself to protect students, police say
The U.S Supreme Court is photographed on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Washington. The Supreme...
The Supreme Court allows Idaho to enforce its strict abortion ban, even in medical emergencies
Bonnie Nelson says she received a letter from Social Security alerting her to overpayments...
Woman fearing homelessness because of Social Security clawbacks: ‘I’m scared to death’
FILE - In this courtroom artist's sketch, Jeffrey Epstein listens during a bail hearing in...
New round of Epstein documents offers another look into his cesspool of sexual abuse