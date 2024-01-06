Advertise
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run in Montgomery

(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the southside of Montgomery, according to police.

Around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, the Montgomery Police Department and Fire Medics responded to the 1100 block of West South Boulevard on reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.

On the scene, police found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead. The victim has yet to be identified.

The car that hit the man fled the area before police arrived.

The incident is currently being investigated.

