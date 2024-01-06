Man, woman arrested in deadly shooting outside Montgomery restaurant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have announced two arrests in Thursday’s fatal shooting in the parking lot of Juicy Crab on Eastchase Parkway.

Police say the Thursday afternoon shooting was domestic-related, and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have identified him as Larry Wright Jr., 21, of Montgomery.

Two others involved have been charged with capital murder. Jaden Day’Shun Waters, 23, and Myeesha Jewelnique Townsend, 19, are being held without bail in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

On Thursday, police said Waters was also shot but had non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was released.

