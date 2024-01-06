Pike Road’s Junktiques has something for everyone

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Nikki Falcione and Lauren Robbins have come a long ways in the last few months, but this all started more than 20 years ago when they became friends.

“She and I go way back to church days,” said Nikki Falcione, co-owner of Junktiques Market. “We were prayer partners, I watched her son, our kids were the same age, and we’ve done several small businesses for many years.”

“Just the more we were around each other the more we realized how much we had in common,” said Lauren Robbins, the other co-owner of Junktiques Market.

A few years ago they decided to try something new.

“I knew it was what we were supposed to do because she said she was thinking about a name and so was I,” said Robbins. “We both had the same name, it was crazy.”

“It’s called Junktiques Market,” said Falcione. “I’m a junker at heart. I love to find old stuff and make it new.”

“It’s one of the most rewarding things I’ve ever done,” said Robbins.

For the first year, it operated out of a small room and was open one weekend a month. It was mainly clothing. Then Labor Day of 2023 the ladies took over the rest of the warehouse. Now it’s open every Thursday through Saturday from 10-5.

“I’m telling you we have way too much fun to call this work,” said Falcione. “We have a lot of antiques, a lot of thrifted stuff, but we have some new stuff too. We have clothing boutiques for women and children and we have a quilt maker.”

And if the sports lover in your house just isn’t up for an afternoon of thrifting, they’ve got you covered. They have a man cave complete with couches and a big screen TV that’s always showing the big game.

Nikki and Lauren combine faith and fun to create a unique trip back in time.

“I think one of my favorites is when someone walks in and says ‘oh I used to have one of those as a kid,’” said Falcione.

The ladies are just getting started. In 2024 they plan to add a Wednesday night bible study and a class on essential oils.

