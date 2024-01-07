Advertise
Mardi Gras tree officially lit for the 2024 carnival season

The annual tree lighting marks the start of the Port City’s favorite holiday
Most people around the country have taken down their Christmas trees for the year, but here in the Port City, folks simply change the colors.
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
On Saturday evening, thousands gathered in Mardi Gras Park for the annual Mardi Gras tree lighting- a sure sign that Mobile’s favorite time of year is just around the corner.

“We just love it. We’ve been down here several times in the past years. Mardi Gras- it’s a great thing to do,” said Bobby and Sherry Meeks.

For many, the tree lighting is a much-anticipated tradition. Thousands of revelers and even their pets donned the iconic purple, gold and green at Mardi Gras Park.

“The comradery- the happiness, the fun- it’s fun. The tradition, I love the tradition. Everybody’s cheering everybody’s happy, everybody gets along, it’s like a big party for everybody,” said the Meeks.

“I love it. I sit down there in front of that courthouse and enjoy Mardi Gras every year with my friends,” said Timothy Smith.

“I am so excited- it’s such a great way to get the community engaged, get to talk with people, let them get to know me and what I’m all about and also a great way to celebrate Mardi Gras, kicking it off!” said Hannah Adams, Miss Mobile Bay.

The Jukebox Brass Band brought the house down with live music as folks clapped along... excitement building for the official countdown.

The first parade of the year in Mobile County is set to roll on Dauphin Island next Saturday, Jan. 13 at 1 p.m. The first parade in downtown Mobile will take to the streets at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26.

Copyright 2024 WALA. All rights reserved.

