MLK Day 2024: Events happening in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 15. This year, the holiday falls on Dr. King’s actual birthday.

Several events are planned in Montgomery to celebrate and honor the civil rights icon and his legacy.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Stepping into Power: Young People’s Town Hall

Friday, Jan. 12

2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest

Jazz and Lyric Celebration

Monday, Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

Birthday Bash and Family and Fun Unity Day

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.