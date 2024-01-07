MLK Day 2024: Events happening in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 15. This year, the holiday falls on Dr. King’s actual birthday.
Several events are planned in Montgomery to celebrate and honor the civil rights icon and his legacy.
Thursday, Jan. 11
Stepping into Power: Young People’s Town Hall
Friday, Jan. 12
2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest
Monday, Jan. 15
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade
Birthday Bash and Family and Fun Unity Day
