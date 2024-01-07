Advertise
MLK Day 2024: Events happening in Montgomery

Dr. Martin Luther King, civil rights leader, addresses crowd in front of Alabamas State...
Dr. Martin Luther King, civil rights leader, addresses crowd in front of Alabamas State Capitol at Montgomery, Ala., on March 25, 1965 as he called for a continuation of the protests against alleged voting discrimination against African Americans. The rally climaxed a five-day civil rights march from Selma, Ala., starting Sunday, to Montgomery. (AP Photo)(Anonymous | AP)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Updated: 47 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed on Monday, Jan. 15. This year, the holiday falls on Dr. King’s actual birthday.

Several events are planned in Montgomery to celebrate and honor the civil rights icon and his legacy.

Thursday, Jan. 11

Stepping into Power: Young People’s Town Hall

Friday, Jan. 12

2024 Martin Luther King, Jr. Oratorical Contest

Jazz and Lyric Celebration

Monday, Jan. 15

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade

Birthday Bash and Family and Fun Unity Day

