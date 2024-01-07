Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Contests
Ask the Attorney
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
County Road 12
Alabama Weather Guide
Reelin' with Rosie

Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought. (Credit: University of Oxford, NASA/JPL-CalTech via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The true colors of Uranus and Neptune may be more similar than previously thought.

A team at the University of Oxford used two different telescopes including the Hubble to capture new data. They then applied that data to the original Voyager 2 images.

The corrected images show that Neptune and Uranus have a similar greenish-blue hue.

Over 30 years ago, NASA’s Voyager 2 mission flew by Uranus and Neptune, capturing the first close-up images.

At the time, Uranus appeared to be a pale cyan color while Neptune was depicted as a striking deep blue.

Neptune’s images were stretched and enhanced and made “too” artificially blue.

Planetary scientists were aware of this artificial enhancement at the time, but over time, the distinction was forgotten.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Waters and Myeesha Townsend are charged with capital murder in the shooting death of...
Man, woman arrested in deadly shooting outside Montgomery restaurant
File image
Man killed in overnight hit-and-run in Montgomery
Samuel Robinson is charged with capital murder.
Arrest made in December Montgomery homicide
Two longtime friends are turning "junk" into joy. Junktiques has something for everyone a...
Pike Road’s Junktiques has something for everyone
A Dickson County resident found a box of puppies and their mom abandoned along the side of a...
Box of puppies, mother dog rescued from side of the road

Latest News

The true colors of Neptune and Uranus may be more similar than previously thought.
Neptune and Uranus show true colors in new images
FILE - A 19-year-old died after being electrocuted after a vehicle crash.
19-year-old dies from electrocution after being in vehicle crash
Two people are dead after a 35-vehicle pileup in California.
Massive vehicle pileup on southern California highway leaves 2 dead, 9 injured, authorities say
One donation center in the River Region is encouraging people to start off their year by...
LifeSouth Community Blood Center highlights donors