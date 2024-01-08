15-year-old ID’d in Sunday shooting in Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway in Eufaula following a deadly shooting involving a teenager on Sunday.

Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith confirms a 15-year-old was shot and killed Sunday in Eufaula.

Deputy Coroner Bradley Green says the victim has been identified as 15-year-old Zyaire Kayon Hill.

Hill was killed by a single gunshot wound which resulted from someone shooting through the driver’s side back door and striking him in the front passenger seat.

This is being investigated by Eufaula Police Department detectives.

Eufaula City Schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th and Tuesday, January 9th. A post on the school system’s Facebook page indicated the decision was in connection to the shooting and threat of severe weather on Tuesday.

Eufaula City Schools will be closed on Monday, January 8th, and Tuesday, January 9th. All extracurricular activities are canceled as well. pic.twitter.com/Z1NnVMHIh7 — Eufaula City Schools (@EufaulaCS) January 8, 2024

