Eufaula school classes canceled through Tuesday due to ‘tragic events’

Parents, officials discuss Eufaula City Schools reopening plan
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - The Eufaula City Schools system has canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 8-9, and has canceled all extracurricular activities.

Details on the situation are limited, but the school system cited “tragic events that have occurred in our community this afternoon,” as one reason for the closure on Monday. Tuesday’s closure is due to the possibility of severe weather.

The system posted to its social media account that it had conferred with law enforcement and noted that “we are allowing them to conduct further investigations into the tragic events.”

Barbour County Sheriff Tyrone Smith confirmed to our sister station, WTVM, that the investigation involves the Sunday shooting death of a 15-year-old.

EPD posted to its social media accounts Sunday evening that “[a]n active shooting investigation is on going at this time,” and that “[m]ore information will be released later.”

The school system is offering counseling services to its students and staff.

