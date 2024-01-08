Monday night into Tuesday morning is a First Alert Weather Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A dynamic storm system will move into central and south Alabama Monday going into Tuesday. That is why we have issued a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for Monday night through the morning hours on Tuesday. A few storms during this time period could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts and heavy rain as the primary threats, along with possibility of tornadoes.

After a nice end to the weekend, low temperatures overnight will again be cold, in the 30s under a partly cloudy sky and light winds.

Clouds thicken across the region during the day Monday, ahead of a potent storm system that will push across Alabama Monday into Tuesday. Highs during the day will warm into the 50s and winds will be sustained around 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 30 to 40 mph at times.

Rain and storms move into the region through evening Monday and into the overnight period. A few storms could be strong, with heavy rain, frequent lightning and damaging winds. This is all thanks to a warm front that will lift across the region. Lows during the night will hover on either side of 50 degrees but rising as the warm front lifts north, with the aforementioned winds staying in place.

A cold front will then quickly sweep across the area early Tuesday. Along the front will again be the potential for damaging wind gusts, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Highs Tuesday early in the day will be in the 60s under a mainly cloudy sky. This system will quickly depart early Tuesday with drying conditions expected and falling temperatures through the afternoon and evening into Tuesday night.

With this storm setup, the primary threats continue to be heavy rain with some flooding possible. Gusty winds, with some gusts up to 60 mph. Frequent lightning in the most intense storms. There is also the potential for a tornado or two. As of right now, the best dynamics for spin in the atmosphere will be for south Alabama and the coastal counties.

Outside of the main storms, winds are poised to be an issue. Sustained out of the southeast around 10 to 20 mph Monday, increasing to 20 to 25 mph during the night Monday and remaining elevated through Tuesday. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph Monday night through Tuesday, which could cause power outages and trees to come down.

Behind the system we dry out and cool down by midweek. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be dry with a mix of sun and clouds in the afternoon and a few clouds here or there during the night. Highs midweek will warm into the lower 50s Wednesday and upper 50s Thursday. Lows will fall into the 30s during this time period.

Clouds build and temperatures slightly warm Thursday night, that is ahead of a system that brings rain chances back to the region Friday and into the start of next weekend. That will be our next wet weather maker we will be tracking... as the start to 2024 continues to be active with multiple rain and storm chances.

