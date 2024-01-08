Montgomery Chamber reports tourism was up during 2023 Camellia Bowl

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - This past Camellia Bowl, the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce promised a better experience for fans, but the question is, did they deliver?

After much criticism from fans attending the game in 2022, the Chamber of Commerce made sure they got it right this year.

“We looked at what were the challenges, what are some of the issues we needed to address, and we specifically addressed those issues,” said Ron Simmons with the Chamber.

Before the recent bowl, businesses were prepared ahead of time by having adequate supplies and number of staff for the fans and the locals attending the game.

Even guests were prepared too.

“Those things that we had ready for them, they had the opportunity to know what that was, where to go to get all the information prior to ever stepping foot into Montgomery,” Simmons said.

Transportation was provided for fans to get to and from each experience.

The Chamber of Commerce’s data proves they were successful, with a 4% increase in tourism, the highest it’s been in months Simmons says.

There was also a 34% increase in retail.

“When numbers are up that means that people are having a great time, they’re spending money in your city. That means they’re out at small businesses, they’re spending money at restaurants, buying gas, going into grocery stores. They’re going to attractions and they’re having a good time,” said Simmons.

Simmons says this influx of money will go towards making Montgomery an even greater place.

The Chamber hopes that this experience will encourage guests to return and vacation in the city of Montgomery.

