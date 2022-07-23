DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Enterprise’s Depot Museum has roots that began in the early 1900s.

Once a segregated train station, the building has been turned into a treasure chest of memories in time. The collection of artifacts grew but collected dust over the years. Local business owner and Pea River Historical Society member Jenny Chancey says the museum is an under-rated source of knowledge.

“We need to be able to capture some of that. And here we house most of the physical stuff—things you can hold.”

Gadgets used for different industries show the manual labor before modern technology existed. The museum director, Valerie Cates, says she is excited to bring the history of the past into the present.

Despite the remodeling challenge, the hard work doesn’t deter Cates from her vision.

“It’s going to take a lot of work and perseverance and bring it up to some modern standards--To make it comfortable here and be able to share more information. “Have workshops here. Things like that. Have classes on the old ways of doing things so that knowledge isn’t lost.”

Visitors would have the opportunity to be directly involved. She wants tourists and residents to experience easy access to an authentic idea of what daily life would have been like.

The Pea River Historical Society meets weekly and works to keep the city evolving while keeping its roots firmly planted. The Depot Museum will soon change its name to the Pea River Museum around August 1.

The city is also hoping for restoration grants and approval for a historical marker. To learn more about The Depot Museum, click here.

