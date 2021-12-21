MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - For years WSFA 12 News Defenders has worked to solve your problems.

Now, if you’d like to help make a difference in our community, you have a chance to be part of our new Call For Action team.

No experience is needed, Call For Action provides all of the training you need. You can volunteer as little as one day a week.

If you are interested in volunteering, please fill out the form below. You can also call 1-800-647-1756 for more information.

Here are some frequently asked questions about Call For Action:

The Call For Action office is staffed entirely by dedicated volunteers.

Why do we need volunteers?

Volunteers are needed to help resolve consumer complaints, either by mediation or referral.

What does it take to be a CFA volunteer?

The most important qualification is a sincere desire to help people resolve consumer problems they have been unable to resolve themselves. You need to be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the same day each week to come in and volunteer. We ask that you make a one-year commitment to the program, and participants must be at least 18 years old.

Do you provide training?

Yes. Our development team provides the training necessary to become a volunteer professional.

What kind of people usually volunteer for CFA?

All kinds: teachers, lawyers, former CEOs, engineers, homemakers, pharmacists, secretaries, government employees, and writers. People just like you!

How much time would I need to spend each week?

Volunteers devote a few hours, one day a week, usually from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where is the office?

445 Dexter Avenue Suite 7000, Montgomery, AL 36104

Please be aware that there are no opportunities for paid employment with the station or with Call For Action. This is a volunteer opportunity.