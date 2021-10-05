OpenLogic by Perforce Announces New Download Hub for Enterprise Linux Provides On-Demand Patches and Updates for CentOS 6, 7, and 8

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced its new OpenLogic Download Hub for Enterprise Linux.

Perforce Software (PRNewsFoto/Perforce Software)

The Download Hub — which gives users on-demand access to updates and patches that address critical security vulnerabilities within CentOS 6, 7, and 8 — bolsters OpenLogic's popular Enterprise Linux Support offering, and further entrenches their position as a leading provider of technical support and services for open source software within the enterprise.

"With 71% growth in new customer acquisition, OpenLogic by Perforce is demonstrating why their technical support, guidance, and services for open source software are a key part of any secure and supported enterprise IT infrastructure," said Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer at Perforce Software. "The new Enterprise Linux Download Hub is a prime example of our work in continuously improving this offering, and helping our customers to reduce downtime and improve security."

This announcement comes on the heels of major shifts within the Enterprise Linux landscape, including an abbreviated CentOS 8 lifecycle and a discontinuation of CentOS Linux in favor of the rolling-release CentOS Stream.

"Organizations that went through major efforts to update their environments from versions 6 and 7 to CentOS 8 are now challenged to migrate to another Linux distribution," said Javier Perez, OSS Chief Evangelist at Perforce Software. "For those who need additional time to plan these migrations, OpenLogic Technical Support for Enterprise Linux, and the accompanying Download Hub, extends the enterprise viability of these distributions by 5 years — and gives impacted enterprises some much needed peace of mind."

