Rise Interactive Announces Invoca Certification

CHICAGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rise Interactive, one of the top performance marketing agencies in the world and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Quad, an integrated marketing solutions partner featuring a singular integrated marketing platform, announced it is now Invoca-certified after completing the Invoca Academy training program for agencies.

Rise employees across client delivery teams garnered certifications as Scholars in the program, translating this into Conversation Intelligence expertise for dozens of Rise clients leveraging the Invoca platform.

"For many industries, such as healthcare, financial services, and home and hospitality services, advancing conversation intelligence technology has a significant impact on the bottom line," says Natalie Scherer, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Rise. "We are committed to bringing that change to clients through the certification of our teams as Invoca Scholars."

At the Invoca Summit in October 2020, Rise was named Partner Collaborator of the Year, recognizing the agency's advanced usage of conversation intelligence, co-innovation in its partnerships, and exceptional results for clients.

"It comes as no surprise to me that the Rise team would spearhead this program for other U.S.-based agencies," says Jennifer Lovette, SVP of Customer Success at Invoca. "Since the beginning of our partnership, they've shown a relentless hunger for getting clients to the forefront of their industries. It has never been enough for them to just aggregate or analyze performance—they're always asking how technology can bring that insight to action. Invoca shares that vision and is proud to partner with Rise on this inaugural initiative."

"Rise is uniquely equipped to solve the challenges of marketers with complex routes to conversion," says Larry Fisher, CEO of Rise Interactive. "Our highly analytical teams are emboldened by partners like Invoca who bring our tech-enabled approach to life faster. We're thrilled to help them launch Invoca Academy."

More information about the program can be found at https://www.invoca.com/academy.

About Rise

Rise Interactive is a full-service digital marketing agency, driving better business outcomes for enterprise brands with a proven approach to cross-channel media management and customer experience. Rise is the only performance marketing agency powered by Connex®, a cross-channel media optimization platform that enables the agency's analytical marketers to invest each dollar where it will drive the greatest return. Rise combines media expertise with an award-winning customer experience practice to drive, engage, and convert customers better than its clients' competition. Rise is part of Quad's integrated marketing offering and is fueled by the most data-driven marketing minds around the globe, helping leading brands such as ULTA Beauty, Stanley Steemer, Quill, and others make smarter marketing investments and create more relevant experiences for their customers. For more information, visit riseinteractive.com or follow the company on Twitter @riseinteractive.

About Quad

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) is a worldwide marketing solutions partner that leverages its 50-year heritage of platform excellence, innovation, strong culture and social purpose to create a better way for its clients, employees and communities. The Company's integrated marketing platform helps brands and marketers reduce complexity, increase efficiency and enhance marketing spend effectiveness. Quad provides its clients with unmatched scale for client on-site services and expanded subject expertise in marketing strategy, creative solutions, media deployment (which includes a strong foundation in print) and marketing management services. With a client-centric approach that drives the Company to continuously evolve its offering, combined with leading-edge technology and single-source simplicity, the Company has the resources and knowledge to help a wide variety of clients in multiple vertical industries, including retail, publishing, consumer technology, consumer packaged goods, financial services, insurance, healthcare and direct-to-consumer. Quad has multiple locations throughout North America, South America and Europe, and strategic partnerships in Asia and other parts of the world. For additional information visit www.Quad.com.

About Invoca

Invoca's Active Conversation Intelligence platform enables marketing, sales, customer experience, and eCommerce teams to understand and immediately act on the information consumers share via conversations. Through deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can turn conversation data into automated action to enhance every digital touchpoint and human interaction, leading to better experiences, more conversions, and higher revenue. Invoca is trusted by top brands like Dish Network, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and 1-800-GOT-JUNK?. Invoca has raised $116M from leading venture capitalists including Accel, Upfront Ventures, H.I.G. Growth Partners, Morgan Stanley, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

