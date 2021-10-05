Rowan Green Data to Build New Hyperscale Campus in Temple, Texas

TEMPLE, Texas, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowan Green Data, a Houston, Texas and Portland, Oregon-based developer and infrastructure provider for hyperscale data centers across the US, has plans to build a new 500-megawatt (MW) multi-tenant campus in Temple, Texas, pending final negotiations with Temple EDC, the City of Temple, and Bell County.

The project will be undertaken in two phases with the first phase hosting 200MW. Rowan plans to ultimately invest $300 million, create 20 new, fulltime positions and construct 135,000 square feet of new buildings and data center space. The facility will be located on 32 acres in southeast Temple in Synergy Park. The construction phase of the project is expected to employ 40 to 60 workers for approximately 9 to 12 months. During the operational phase, the completed data center will employ 20 highly skilled data center engineers, networking technicians, and operations specialists. This exciting development will be the newest addition to Temple's expanding tech landscape.

"After our first conversations with Temple, we knew their business-friendly environment, infrastructure and partnership would be an ideal match for our current data center and future growth opportunities," said Garret Bean, Managing Director of Development for Rowan.

Rowan develops strategic host sites and support infrastructure for data center operators combining powered land, wholesale energy and retail delivery. These three components allow Rowan to provide utility infrastructure to power high performance and cloud computing platforms. The company works closely with their clients to ensure that campuses are powered by green, environmentally conscious energy sources.

Rowan and the Temple Green Data Center are committed to sustainable projects and providing green energy solutions to their energy intensive customers. The company's projects, partners and investors are committed to sustainable development that enhance and uplift the community and those that they serve.

"We are thrilled to have Rowan Green Data expanding to Temple," said Adrian Cannady, President and CEO of Temple Economic Development Corporation. "Rowan is a welcome addition to our emerging technology sector."

The new, innovative green data center campus in Temple will tap into a skilled workforce in business services and technology to support data center needs for all of our customers. Ranked as the 10th Best American City to Work in Tech (Fortune Magazine), Temple boasts a talented and growing STEM labor pool thanks to education opportunities from institutions such as University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, Temple College, and local STEM education programs.

In addition to the highly skilled labor force, Temple provides easy access across North American markets by interstate, railroads, air, or by water. Located in Texas, which has the lowest state taxes in the U.S., Temple also offers a low cost of doing business and ample acreage and buildings for expansion and relocation.

The first Phase of the Temple Green Data Campus is expected to be complete by the summer of 2022. The second phase is anticipated to be completed and fully operational in 2023.

About Temple Economic Development Corporation

The Temple Economic Development Corporation (Temple EDC) is a nonprofit organization that serves as the designated economic development entity for the City of Temple, Texas. Temple EDC strengthens relationships, builds partnerships, and provides solutions that cause entities to choose Temple. To learn more about doing business in Temple, visit TempleEDC.com.

About Rowan Green Data

Rowan Green Data originates and develops strategically located sites across the US that host next-generation hyperscale data centers powered by renewable energy and featuring sustainable infrastructure solutions encompassing all critical site services. Rowan aims to design and configure each site to deliver sustained and long-term competitive land and power cost advantages, provide low-cost renewable power supply and assist hyperscale data center operators in meeting their accelerating carbon reduction and 'net zero' targets.

