Babylon Appoints Stock Exchange Veteran as New Board Member Ahead of Public Listing

PALO ALTO, Calif. and LONDON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Babylon today announced the appointment of US exchange veteran David Warren, who will join Babylon's board and serve as Chair of the Audit Committee when the company becomes publicly listed later this year.

David will bring over two decades of US and UK public company experience to the Babylon board, as the company takes its final steps before listing on the New York Stock Exchange. As well as serving as CFO during his eight years at LSEG, he also held the position of interim Chief Executive Officer of the LSEG from 2018 to 2019. David had previously spent over 10 years working at Nasdaq, firstly as Chief Financial Officer from 2001 to 2009, before becoming a Senior Advisor to the Nasdaq CEO from 2011 to 2012.

"It is wonderful to welcome David to our Board and have him support our transition to becoming a public company," said Babylon CEO and Chairman, Dr. Ali Parsa. "David will bring a wealth of public market experience to Babylon as we focus on our long-term goal of becoming not just one of healthcare's most valuable and impactful companies, but also one of the best managed companies in the sector."

"I am delighted to join the Babylon board and look forward to working with Ali, his leadership team, and the entire board at this critical point in Babylon's history," David Warren said. "There has been an influx of innovation and evolution in the healthcare sector, breaking up some of the old status quos, and I am excited to bring my experience and expertise to help the company to transform the global healthcare market."

Throughout his career, David has overseen a number of significant acquisition and strategic investments including at LSEG where he was involved in their recent $27bn purchase of data and financial markets infrastructure group Refinitiv, and at NASDAQ, most notably the combination with OMX and acquisitions of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange and the Boston Stock Exchange.

In his earlier career, David worked at the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA) as Chief Financial Officer, and previously served as Deputy Treasurer for the State of Connecticut. He began his career in investment banking at then CS First Boston.

David's appointment follows several other recent new hires that have joined Babylon to support its rapid expansion and extension of the company's digital-first healthcare services globally as it moves toward becoming a public company. On June 3, 2021, Babylon entered into a definitive merger agreement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: KURI), a special purpose acquisition company. Upon the closing of the definitive merger agreement with Alkuri Global Acquisition Corp., which is expected in October 2021, subject to receipt of Alkuri stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, the new company will become Babylon Holdings Limited and will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BBLN.

Notes to Editor

David Warren, Babylon Board Member and Chair of the Audit Committee:

David Warren is an exchange and bank executive who previously served as the Chief Financial Officer at the London Stock Exchange (LSEG) since 2012. In November of 2017, Warren was also appointed interim CEO of LSEG. Warren had previously served as CFO at Nasdaq OMX from 2001 to 2009. He joined Nasdaq in January 2001 as its Chief Administrative Officer before the role was expanded to Chief Financial Officer. He stepped down from that position in July 2009. Following that, he spent two years as a senior advisor to the CEO of Nasdaq OMX.

Warren joined Nasdaq from the Long Island Power Authority (LIPA), where he was Chief Financial Officer. Before his appointment at LIPA, he served as Deputy Treasurer of the State of Connecticut. Earlier, he was a vice president at CS First Boston, where he specialized in the financing of infrastructure, economic development, and transportation projects for state and local governments.

About Babylon

Babylon is a world leading, digital-first, value-based care company whose mission is to make high-quality healthcare accessible and affordable for everyone on Earth.

Babylon is re-engineering healthcare, shifting the focus from sick care to preventative healthcare so that patients experience better health, and reduced costs. This is achieved by leveraging a highly scalable, digital-first platform combined with high quality, virtual clinical operations to provide integrated, personalized healthcare. We endeavor to support patients' health needs, all from their devices, with the aim to promote longer and healthier lives. When sick, Babylon provides assistance to navigate the health system, connecting patients digitally to the right clinician 24/7, at no additional cost.

Founded in 2013, we have since delivered millions of clinical consultations and AI interactions, with c.2m clinical consultations and c.3.9m AI interactions in 2020 alone. We work with governments, health providers and insurers across the globe, and support healthcare facilities from small local practices to large hospitals. For more information, please visit www.babylonhealth.com/us

