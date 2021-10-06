Two Spanish-Language Digital Giants Partner to Launch the Largest Latin Food Site in the U.S.

Two Spanish-Language Digital Giants Partner to Launch the Largest Latin Food Site in the U.S.

ATLANTA, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Mundo Hispánico, the nation's largest minority owned, Latino-focused digital media company, has unveiled a new partnership with Kiwilimón, the largest Spanish language digital food platform in the world.

The deal will create Mundo Sabor, the largest Spanish language food site in the United States, bringing Kiwilimón's world-class culinary content to Mundo Hispánico's large American audience.

"We're excited to bring Kiwilimón´s outstanding culinary content to Mundo Hispánico's large and growing audience," said Rene Alegria, president and CEO of Mundo Hispano Digital Network, parent company of Mundo Hispánico.

Mundo will host Kiwilimón on its website (at mundohispanico.com/mundosabor/) and promote its content to its user base. Mundo Hispánico has 10 million monthly unique visitors and a social media fan base that exceeds 9 million.

"With this and other new partnerships, we are working with like-minded companies to find and develop the best digital content for our Mundo Hispánico family," Alegria said.

With more than 11 years of experience, Kiwilimón is a global leader in food-branded content production. Led by a team of professional chefs, nutritionists, and food stylists, Kiwilimón provides their audience with the highest-quality content and the very best cooking recipes and tips. Within Kiwilimón is a culinary agency, with extraordinary production capabilities for content development, which they tailor to each brand's individual requirements.

The company continues to expand at a fast pace, with presence in countries all over the world, including the United States, where the Hispanic population is one of the fastest-growing ethnic groups. Kiwilimón has 34 million social media followers, 7.1 million unique users and generates 107 million video views globally. They also work with top tier consumer brands and major retailers such as Coca-Cola, Disney, Bimbo Bakeries USA, California Almonds, Avocados from Mexico, and many more.

The partnership gives Kiwilimón a bigger audience in the U.S., bringing the most delicious recipes of the Latino Kitchen, as well as international cuisine, to the foodie community.

Together, Mundo Hispánico and Kiwilimón will grow their partnership and make it the go-to platform for all things Latino food in the U.S. They plan to surprise and delight U.S. consumers with traditional Latino food recipes and new creations developed by Kiwilimón's professional chefs.

"This alliance between the superior digital food content created by Kiwilimón and the largest digital platform within the U.S. Hispanic market, Mundo Hispánico, couldn't come together at a better time, the time when Hispanics account for more than 50% of the growth of the U.S. population," said Maria Fernanda Ordonez, a Kiwilimón spokesperson.

About Mundo Hispánico:

With deep roots in the Latino community, Mundo Hispánico is a privately held Latino-focused digital platform in the U.S. A Certified minority-owned and operated company, Mundo Hispánico's mission is to empower, inform and bring purpose to the online Latino community, visit www.mundohispanico.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Mundo Hispánico