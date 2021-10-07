Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Completes Filming of David Villa Video and Strengthens the Sports Section of its Business

NEW YORK, Oct.7, 2021 /PRNewswire/--Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) ("Color Star" or the "Company"), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced today that the collaborative video, featuring former Spanish national football star David Villa Sanchez, has completed filming in Madrid, Spain, and is now in post-production editing.

The cooperation between David Villa and Color Star is a manifestation of the Company's continued development in the sports field. Its global celebrity interactive platform, Color Star app, cooperates not only with celebrities in the field of entertainment, but also with those in sports. Mr. Villa is the second sports star to sign a collaboration agreement with Color Star, after basketball giant Shaquille O'Neal. The video, featuring Mr. Villa, will be exclusively broadcast on the Color Star app. In this video, Mr. Villa will share his professional experience and understanding of soccer culture with fans from around the world. In the near future, Color Star will continue to cooperate with top athletes in other sports fields, to share their professional experiences with global audiences on the Color Star app platform.

Mr. Basil Wilson, CEO of Color Star, commented: "The filming in Spain was completed to our satisfaction and with great success. Our collaborative video with Mr. Villa is just the beginning. In the future, we will have additional cooperation with him. We hope that through collaborative efforts with these stars, we can help fans and viewers understand their work and life better, and get to know them on a more personal level. To this end, we hope to launch a series of live broadcasts to allow fans to better connect with their idols."

In the near future, Color Star will launch virtual reality (VR)videos. Celebrity videos will also be launched in VR form, so that users can enjoy a more enriching experience. At the same time, the Company will host online and offline celebrity interactive events and provide live broadcasts through the Color Star app, thereby allowing a broader audience to participate. Color Star believes that the launch of Mr. Villa's exclusive video, and the presence of other sports stars in the future, will bring many benefits to the Company, including better engagement with millions of sports fans worldwide.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. (Nasdaq CM: CSCW) is an entertainment and education company that provides online entertainment performances and online music education services. Its business operations are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiaries Color China Entertainment Ltd. and CACM Group NY, Inc. The Company's online education is provided through its Color World music and entertainment education platform. More information about the Company can be found at www.colorstarinternational.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, including the development of the metaverse project; product and service demand and acceptance; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the educational and training services market in China and other countries where CSCW conducts its business; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof unless required by applicable laws, regulations or rules.

View original content:

SOURCE Color Star Technology Co., Ltd.