Output Launches Arcade 2.0, Making Pro-Level Music Software Available to All

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Output's music creation software Arcade is getting a major makeover and exciting new features in version 2.0 - a free update for all customers. The fast-growing software that led to last year's $45MM Series A investment round now includes playable instruments, opening up a world of new possibilities for creators. Popular product lines such as Hooked, Poolside, and Drip will now have professional tier chromatic instruments in addition to samples, allowing music makers to craft entire songs and scores with a single tool.

As always, new content will continue to be released daily to Arcade subscribers, including the upcoming product line Lead - a blend of synths and organic sounds that drive powerful melodies.

In addition, the launch includes the full rollout of Kit Generator: an AI-powered preset generator for personal samples. Users can drag and drop any audio into Arcade to automatically generate a custom Kit consisting of the original sound, locked to tempo and key along with numerous manipulated variations. It will streamline the process of using raw content on users' computers.

According to Output CEO Gregg Lehrman: "It's really exciting to see a single ecosystem where creators can make music and tap into new content every day. What you can do in Arcade used to take a dozen different plugins. Now, you've got vocal chops, chords, melodies, basslines, loops, samples and one shots - all in a single place, all refreshed daily. I wish I had this when I was making music all day, every day."

Additional key Arcade 2.0 features include:

New Note Kits featuring multi-sampled, multi-layered sound Sources with velocity layers and round robins

Totally re-designed Sampler Kit Keyboard with better visual feedback

Newly designed Tweak Page for easier navigation

AI-powered Kit Generator for user samples

3 Layers of sound Sources for mixing in Note Kits

New Playable Pitch keyboard in Sampler Kits

Easy tab navigation between Sampler and Note Kits throughout the browser

Search, sort, preview, and download every Kit in a Line right from the Lines page

Ability to remove a downloaded Line

For more information, visit output.com/arcade .

About Output Inc.:

Output Inc. makes innovative software and gear for musicians, composers, producers, and sound designers across all genres. Beginning with REV in 2013, Output's innovative plugins have become the secret sauce behind many of today's biggest hits. In recent years, the company developed Arcade, a constantly evolving sample playground, launched a Studio Furniture collection and debuted their first pro audio monitors, in collaboration with Barefoot Sound. Across the board, Output's products have become music industry standards, boasting heavyweight users such as Beck, Coldplay, Kendrick Lamar, Ludwig Goransson, Ramin Djawadi, Kanye West, Glitch Mob and many more.

