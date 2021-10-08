Aveeno® Brand Launches #SkinVisibility, a New Campaign to Drive Equitable Access to Educational Tools, Resources and Product for Eczema Diagnosis and Care on Black Skin

The #SkinVisibility campaign launches during Eczema Awareness Month, underscoring the brand's pledge to help 100,000 eczema sufferers find relief

SKILLMAN, N.J., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the Aveeno® brand's ongoing commitment to helping its consumers find relief for sensitive skin, the brand announces its new campaign, #SkinVisibility, addressing the underdiagnosis, care and treatment of eczema on Black skin -- one of the most prominent chronic diseases impacting the Black population today. To help address Black skin health inequities, Aveeno® aims to help 100,000 Eczema Warriors find relief in the next six months through educational resources, tools, and products, which begin their rollout today.

Tapping into its rich scientific legacy in areas that impact skin, Aveeno® launches #SkinVisibility during Eczema Awareness Month (October), marking its latest effort to bring together a roster of dermatologists, skin health advocates, eczema sufferers and celebrities to drive conversation around the skin condition's disproportionate impact on the Black community, despite an overall lack of visibility to the issue in mass media and educational content.

"Black skin health has long gone underreported, undiagnosed and unseen by the masses. As a result, my self-confidence was tested when I first began to suffer with eczema, with little information to turn to," said actress, entrepreneur, and Aveeno® #SkinVisibility partner, Tia Mowry. "That's why I am thrilled to be partnering with Aveeno to drive visibility to eczema and diagnosis on Black skin, so that others who may be struggling can finally find relief."

Providing additional context to the issue of underdiagnosis, a recent study* found that less than five percent¹ of the images in general medicine textbooks showed conditions on darker skin. As a result, doctors have had difficulty recognizing the condition in skin with more pigment, and furthermore, has left Black eczema sufferers without the information they need for proper diagnosis.

"The journey to skin health equity for the Black population is far from over," said Aveeno® Senior Director, Suzanne Goldstein. "That's why at Aveeno, we are committed to doing our part to help close the educational gap to Black skin health resources and tools for diagnosis. Using our platform and the launch of our #SkinVisibility campaign, we will continue to elevate important conversations around skin of color."

To help sufferer's recognize key symptoms and find solutions, the #SkinVisibility campaign makes its debuts with:

The "Eczema in Skin of Color" Digital Hub

A dedicated one-stop resource for people of color, that brings visibility to eczema on Black skin. The digital hub includes:

A quiz to help potential sufferers identify telltale symptoms of eczema

Community feedback loop driven by personal testimonials on the road to identifying and treating eczema

A holistic lifestyle guide for prevention & management

Information on the power of oat in an eczema regimen, highlighting the Aveeno® Eczema Therapy product portfolio

#SkinVisibility Digital Talk Series

A three-part talk series on @AveenoUS, hosted by Aveeno® Principal Scientist, Sabrina Henry, that will address disparities in Black skin health care & treatment, equitable access to resources/products, and the importance of brands playing meaningful roles in closing the gap. Topics and participants include:

"From the Lab to the Shelf, Bringing Visibility to All Skin Tones": Actress and Black skin health equity advocate, Tia Mowry October 14 @ 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT ) Actress and Black skin health equity advocate, (@tiamowry ) joins Sabrina to discuss the lack of visibility for Black skin in the beauty industry, skincare treatment, and mass marketing and advertising. (

"How to Identify, Treat & Love the Skin You're In": a board-certified dermatologist joins Black skin health equity advocate, Ashley Lora ( October 21 @ 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT ) a board-certified dermatologist joins Black skin health equity advocate, @ashleyannlora ) join Sabrina to discuss how eczema manifests itself on Black skin, the mental health challenges that can arise and how to care for yourself and your skin. (

"Closing the Gap on Black Skin Health Disparity": Naaya ( Ashley Wall ( October 28 @ 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT ) Naaya ( @naayawellness ) founder and educator, Sinikiwe Stephanie Dhliwayo ( @sinikiwe.stephanie ) and Black skin health equity advocate, @itchin87 ) will join Sabrina in a conversation around the work that can be done to amplify and spotlight Black skin health within their own brands, communities and to their audiences, from providing accessible tools to increasing education. (

Local Community Events

Aveeno® partnered with the Center for Black Women's Wellness, an Atlanta-based organization working to ensure local Black women and families have access to quality healthcare, to drive conversation on the issue of eczema through intimate, interactive experiences amongst its local market, including:

#Skinvisibility Digital Workshop: A roundtable discussion on "What It Means to be an Eczema Warrior." For more information and to RSVP, please visit A roundtable discussion on "What It Means to be an Eczema Warrior." For more information and to RSVP, please visit here

CBWW Annual Health Expo : Educational sponsorship and product sampling at the organization's Annual Health Expo on November 13 .

Aveeno® Baby's "Eczema Equality" Content Shoot

To address the discrepancy in eczema marketing and over index of Caucasian baby visibility, Aveeno® reveals the "Eczema Equality" content shoot, shot by CreativeSoul Photography, that puts the spotlight on the individual stories of parents struggling with eczema care for their babies in a Caucasian-dominated category. The effort is available to view on Aveeno.com/baby, and will be further amplified through a digital strategy that includes public relations, social media, digital advertising and more.

Eczema sufferers have long found relief through Aveeno® and Aveeno® Baby's Eczema Therapy product line, offering ceramide, as well as colloidal oatmeal, which has been clinically shown to help reduce the itching and irritation of eczema. Recommended by dermatologists to treat the skin condition, Aveeno® Eczema Therapy provides 24 hours of moisture to skin that needs it most.

For more information on Aveeno® and the #SkinVisibility campaign, please visit Aveeno.com.

About Aveeno®: For the past 70 years, dermatologist-recommended Aveeno® has unlocked the power of science and nature for healthy, beautiful skin. Aveeno® is committed to developing breakthrough product formulations with new and existing natural ingredients, many of which deliver clinically proven results. The Aveeno® Brand offers products for face, body baby, hair, and sun protection. For more information about the Aveeno® Brand and its product offerings, visit aveeno.com or follow us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Aveeno or Instagram at Instagram.com/AveenoUS. ©Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. 2021

