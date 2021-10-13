Fares between the entertainment capital of the world and North Denver / Fort Collins start at $39

Avelo Airlines Goes 'ALL IN' with New Nonstop Service Between Las Vegas and Northern Colorado Fares between the entertainment capital of the world and North Denver / Fort Collins start at $39

DENVER and LAS VEGAS, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced a third popular destination from Las Vegas – Denver's Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL). An introductory one-way fare of $39* can be booked at AveloAir.com.

BURBANK, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 28: Avelo Airlines takes off with first flight between Burbank and Santa Rosa at Hollywood Burbank Airport on April 28, 2021 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Avelo Air) (PRNewsfoto/Avelo Airlines)

Beginning December 15, the nonstop service between McCarran International Airport (LAS) and North Denver / Fort Collins will operate two days per week utilizing Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft. LAS will join Los Angeles as the second destination served by Avelo at FNL.

"Traveling between Las Vegas and Northern Colorado is now easier and more affordable than ever," said Avelo Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy. "We're excited to add this popular route to Avelo's Western U.S. network. Whether you're arriving or departing, FNL is the ultra-convenient gateway to and from North Denver and Fort Collins."

Avelo will operate the flight on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The flight departs FNL at 12:05 p.m. arriving LAS at 1:00 p.m. The returning flight departs LAS at 1:40 p.m., arriving FNL at 4:30 p.m. Avelo is the exclusive airline serving the LAS-FNL route.

Northern Colorado's Gateway to Outdoor Adventure

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks, traffic congestion, and train and shuttle transfers frequently encountered at Denver International Airport (DEN), FNL offers a refreshingly smooth and simple hometown airport experience. Adjacent to Interstate 25, FNL is just minutes from Fort Collins and an easy 50-minute drive to downtown Denver.

"The Northern Colorado Regional Airport is very excited to be expanding the partnership with Avelo Airlines on yet another exciting destination," said Jason R. Licon, FNL Airport Director. "Traveling to take that fun filled vacation to the entertainment capital of the world will soon be even more convenient and combined with Avelo's low fares it will be less expensive."

With 300 days of sunshine, snow-capped mountains, idyllic lakes and clear-running rivers, FNL is Northern Colorado's gateway to an array of outdoor activities for every interest. In addition to the vibrant city centers of Denver and Boulder, the Fort Collins-Loveland corridor is home to a lively arts and entertainment scene, infinite dining options and a spirited nightlife.

The Entertainment Capital of the World

As one of North America's leading business and leisure destinations, Las Vegas offers something for everyone, including unrivaled entertainment and nightlife, exhilarating sporting events, world-famous hotels and dining experiences, casinos, shopping and more. Beyond the strip, outdoor adventures, family friendly activities, top-rated golf courses and iconic attractions await visitors of all ages.

FNL joins Sonoma County, CA and Eureka, CA as the third destination served by Avelo from LAS.

A Different, Better and More Affordable Travel Experience

Avelo's everyday low fares have no change or cancellation fees. There is also no charge for Customers who choose to make reservations by phone. Additionally, Avelo offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags, and for bringing a pet in the cabin.

The single-class, fuel-efficient 189-seat 737-800 mainline jets Avelo operates on this route offer a spacious and comfortable experience. Customers may choose from several seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating.

Avelo became America's first new scheduled airline in nearly 15 years when it initiated service on April 28, 2021, from its first base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR). The airline – which offers a more convenient, caring and affordable experience – currently serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S.

In early November, Avelo will begin serving Customers in Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). The airline will initially fly between HVN and five popular Florida destinations – Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, Palm Beach and Tampa.

In its first six months of operation, Avelo is delivering industry-leading reliability. In fact, over the past 90 days, Avelo achieved a 90% on-time performance run rate and reported only two cancellations – representing a 99.8% completion factor.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in a "One Crew" mindset that promotes teamwork, kindness and, above all, doing the right thing. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers provide a smooth, enjoyable, reliable and caring experience for its Customers.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, surprisingly low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Avelo Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 11 popular destinations across the Western U.S., including its base at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), and starting this fall, Avelo will begin serving Connecticut from its first East Coast base at Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN). For more information visit AveloAir.com. AVELO Media Kit + BROLL

About Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL)

Located just north of Denver, the Fort Collins – Loveland area is known for its thriving craft beer industry, eclectic arts and entertainment scene and mix of outdoor recreational activities. Northern Colorado Regional Airport (FNL) is the nearest to Estes Park, base camp to the breathtaking Rocky Mountain National Park which is home to an abundance of wildlife and miles of hiking trails. Drive times from FNL to world-renowned ski resorts like Breckenridge, Vail, Copper Mountain, and Winter Park are like those from the Denver International Airport.

About McCarran International Airport (LAS)

McCarran International Airport is conveniently located just two miles from Las Vegas Boulevard and 3.5 miles from the Las Vegas Convention Center, with most hotels located within a 15-minute drive from the airport. McCarran currently has nonstop service to 120 cities in the U.S., with direct flights to and from Mexico. For more information visit mccarran.com.

*The one-way $39 fare includes government taxes and fees. The fare is available on a limited number of flights and seats and must be purchased by October 27, 2021, some holiday dates may be blacked out. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

