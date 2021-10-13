Patty Arvielo Honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters® of Orange County for Years of Giving New American Funding Co-Founder and President Receives Distinguished Award

TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New American Funding Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo is a champion of helping those in need and uplifting future generations. One of the ways that Arvielo gives back is by serving on the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters® of Orange County, a position she has held since 2013.

Patty Arvielo Honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County for Years of Giving

In recognition of her "continuous support to improving the futures of children in Orange County," Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County recently honored Arvielo as the 2021 recipient of the prestigious Joel K. Rubenstein award.

Arvielo is the first woman to receive the award.

Arvielo and her company, New American Funding, have long partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County. The company was one of the organization's first Workplace Mentoring partners, a program that aids in the professional development of high school students by exposing them to accomplished mentors.

Arvielo is a staunch believer in the benefits of mentorship. Arvielo's quarterly mentorship program, "Thrive and Lead," provides New American Funding employees and external mortgage professionals with expert mentoring. Arvielo also established the company's "If You Want to Grow, We Want to Know" mentorship program, which allows employees to openly share their goals with company leadership.

Arvielo also recently won the 2021 Gold Stevie® Award for Mentor or Coach of the Year – Finance from the Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

"Being a part of Big Brothers Big Sisters has been one of the most fulfilling experiences of my life," Arvielo said. "The program's mission of helping children is aligned with my core key belief that mentorship is the key to helping those who need it most."

About Patty Arvielo

Patty Arvielo is the Co-Founder and President of New American Funding. She created the company's award-winning Latino Focus and New American Dream initiatives to improve the home lending experiences of Hispanic and Black homebuyers. She serves on numerous committees and is a popular keynote speaker for mortgage events nationwide. Patty also serves on the Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters® of Orange County. Ernst & Young recognized her as 2016 EY Entrepreneur of The Year® Orange County. To learn more about Patty, visit PattyArvielo.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Patty Arvielo