Sequoia's New PX Desktop Experience Enables HR Teams to Help Employees Discover, Learn, and Engage in their Total Rewards HR Leaders Can Drive Engagement in their People Investments by Directly Connecting Employees to a Tailored Total Rewards Experience

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequoia®, the pioneer in Total People Investment, today released new enhancements to Sequoia PX, an employee experience channel that enables HR leaders to help their people access their total rewards in a centralized, digital place.

As the modern workforce continues to adapt and change in response to the global pandemic, employees need to be able to easily find and learn about their company-sponsored benefits and resources. Sequoia PX is a fully customizable and brandable, multi-channel experience for employees to discover, learn, and engage with all the ways their company invests in them, while enabling HR leaders to easily drive engagement and communication.

Built on the Sequoia People Platform, PX enables HR teams to easily deliver programs to their people and drive engagement, by offering:

Care for diverse employee needs with tailored experiences

Experiences to reach global populations and present geo-specific programs in a branded and engaging way

Real-time program utilization data so HR can measure the impact of people investment strategies and adjust the engagement approach

The new PX desktop experience, which originally launched as a top-rated mobile app, also offers new features to help employees and their dependents easily access and understand their benefits and compensation, including:

An intuitive hub of personalized benefits all in one place

Curated doctor recommendations, alerts about new programs, and access to a wide range of educational resources

Peer generated reviews and discussion groups about wellbeing programs for physical and emotional health to help build awareness and confidence in their options

"We're thrilled to offer this best-in-class solution for people-driven companies looking to enhance their employee experience," said Greg Golub, founder and CEO of Sequoia. "Businesses make deep investments in compensation and benefits and it's incumbent on HR leaders to ensure employees have seamless access to their total rewards. Sequoia PX streamlines the administration for HR and empowers employees with a 360-degree view of their total rewards."

To learn more about Sequoia PX, visit sequoia.com/platform/sequoia-px.

About Sequoia

Sequoia is the pioneer in Total People Investment. We help people-driven businesses design, deploy, and optimize people investment strategies that achieve engagement and business outcomes. Through expert guidance and the Sequoia People Platform, our offerings in total rewards, benefits, wellbeing, HR & payroll, and business protection tie into a higher strategic role, enabling companies to manage their global people investments, with reduced administrative burdens and deeper employee care and support.

For more than 20 years, people-driven companies have turned to Sequoia to unlock the full potential of their business and global workforce. Visit Sequoia.com or follow us on LinkedIn to learn more.

