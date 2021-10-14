Aicadium and SambaNova join forces to bring innovative end-to-end hardware and software AI solution to Singapore Partnership accelerates access to industry impacting AI capabilities for organisations in the ASEAN region and beyond.

SINGAPORE and PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aicadium, a global technology company founded by Temasek dedicated to creating and scaling AI solutions, and SambaNova, the company building the industry's most advanced software, hardware, and services to run AI applications, today announced a partnership to bring SambaNova's advanced AI hardware to Singapore. In conjunction with Aicadium's AI platform, the solution is available for companies in Singapore seeking to deploy machine learning applications such as natural language processing, computer vision, recommendation, and more.



"Partnering with Aicadium to deliver advanced AI solutions to enterprises and organisations in Singapore pushes SambaNova closer to our goal of enabling global access to AI," said Marshall Choy, Vice President Product for SambaNova. "Businesses around the world are under pressure to adopt and accelerate AI initiatives. With Aicadium's expertise and our best-in-class AI computation, we are accelerating machine learning and AI adoption throughout the region together."

SambaNova's Dataflow-as-a-Service utilising DataScale is a completely integrated software and hardware platform delivering unrivaled performance, accuracy, scale, and ease of use built on SambaNova's Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture™ (RDA). SambaNova DataScale software-defined-hardware approach is optimised from algorithms to silicon, delivers efficiency, and is built with a highly flexible and scalable architecture. DataScale can scale seamlessly from one to hundreds of systems to meet the demands of modern AI computing.

"Until now, the reality for small companies has been that they have to use transfer learning to benefit from very complex deep learning algorithms," said Dr. Rainer Burkhardt, Senior Vice President of Engineering at Aicadium. "With SambaNova's capabilities training deep neural networks from scratch combined with Aicadium's AI platform and access to large datasets, we can really make a difference solving common issues such as high-resolution images for visual analytics problems and accelerated processing speeds."

Launched earlier this year, Aicadium is Temasek's global AI centre of excellence to empower companies to achieve better business outcomes through the adoption and delivery of AI technologies and solutions. It aims to partner with enterprises seeking to develop and scale end-to-end AI solutions to improve business outcomes. The firm leverages its global team of data scientists and engineers, a repeatable and scalable process, and a platform of AI algorithms, models, and tools to help clients achieve operational AI within their organisations.

"This exciting partnership with SambaNova exemplifies the collective strength and capabilities of the Temasek ecosystem, connecting firms within our portfolio and beyond to deliver better business outcomes," said Dr. Michael Zeller, Head of AI Strategy & Solutions at Temasek, and Board member of Aicadium.



The partnership enables end-users in industry, government, and higher education to benefit from complete AI solutions to solve their most urgent problems by utilising extensible AI platform services, locally hosted in Singapore and available throughout the ASEAN region and beyond.

About Aicadium

Aicadium is a global technology company dedicated to creating and scaling AI solutions by leveraging deep expertise and a common machine learning platform. As Temasek's global centre of excellence in Artificial Intelligence, we partner with companies to build and operationalise impactful AI solutions across a wide variety of industries and use cases. Our team includes expert data scientists, software engineers, and AI business leaders in Singapore and San Diego, CA. As a team, we place the highest priority on the responsible adoption, development, and delivery of AI technologies and solutions, with the goal of delivering improved business outcomes that usher in a more resilient and inclusive world.

About SambaNova Systems

SambaNova Systems is an AI innovation company that empowers organisations to deploy best-in-class solutions for natural language processing, computer vision, recommendation systems, and AI for science with confidence. SambaNova's flagship offering, Dataflow-as-a-Service, helps organisations rapidly deploy AI in days, unlocking new revenue and boosting operational efficiency. SambaNova's DataScale® is an integrated software and hardware system using Reconfigurable Dataflow Architecture (RDA), along with open standards and user interfaces. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, SambaNova Systems was founded in 2017 by industry luminaries, hardware, and software design experts from Sun/Oracle and Stanford University. Investors include SoftBank Vision Fund 2, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Intel Capital, GV, Walden International, Temasek, GIC, Redline Capital, Atlantic Bridge Ventures, Celeste, and several others. For more information, please visit us at sambanova.ai or contact us at info@sambanova.ai . Follow SambaNova Systems on LinkedIn .

