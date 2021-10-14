BGC Partners Announces Its 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) ("BGC Partners" or "BGC" or the "Company"), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, today announced details on its annual meeting of stockholders, which will be held virtually at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021.

A live audio webcast of the virtual shareholders meeting will be available at 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday, November 22, 2021, at the following site:

The webcast archive will be available for 365 days, beginning November 22, 2021. A live audio webcast will also be available at BGC's Investor website, http://ir.bgcpartners.com.

Statements made during the webcast may include forward-looking statements about the Company. The webcast may also include information about BGC's financial results, operations, and outlook.

Virtual Shareholder Meeting Details

To participate in the Annual Meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2021 or http://ir.bgcpartners.com and enter the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials. You may begin to log into the meeting platform beginning at 2:45 p.m. (eastern time) on November 22, 2021. The meeting is expected to begin promptly at 3:00 p.m. (eastern time) on November 22, 2021.

The virtual meeting platform is fully supported across browsers (Edge, Firefox, Chrome, and Safari) and devices (desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. Participants should ensure that they have a strong Wi-Fi connection wherever they intend to participate in the meeting. Participants should also give themselves plenty of time to log in and ensure that they can hear streaming audio prior to the start of the meeting.

If you want to submit a question during the meeting, log into the virtual meeting platform at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/BGCP2021, type your question into the "Ask a Question" field and click "Submit." Questions pertinent to meeting matters will be answered during the meeting, subject to time constraints. Questions regarding personal matters, including those related to employment, individual transactions, product or service issues, or other matters not relevant to investors generally, are not pertinent to meeting matters, and therefore will not be answered.

About BGC Partners, Inc.

BGC Partners, Inc. ("BGC") is a leading global brokerage and financial technology company. BGC, through its various affiliates, specializes in the brokerage of a broad range of products, including Fixed Income (Rates and Credit), Foreign Exchange, Equities, Energy and Commodities, Shipping, Insurance, and Futures. BGC also provides a wide variety of services, including trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services to a broad range of financial and non-financial institutions. Through its brands, including Fenics®, Fenics Market Data™, Fenics GO™, BGC®, BGC Trader™, Capitalab®, Lucera®, BGC offers financial technology solutions, market data, and analytics related to numerous financial instruments and markets. BGC, BGC Trader, GFI, Fenics, Fenics Market Data, Capitalab, Lucera, Corant Global, Corant, and Piiq are trademarks/service marks and/or registered trademarks/service marks of BGC and/or its affiliates.

BGC's customers include many of the world's largest banks, broker-dealers, investment banks, trading firms, hedge funds, governments, corporations, and investment firms. BGC's Class A common stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "BGCP". BGC is led by Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Howard W. Lutnick. For more information, please visit http://www.bgcpartners.com . You can also follow BGC at https://twitter.com/bgcpartners , https://www.linkedin.com/company/bgc-partners and/or http://ir.bgcpartners.com/Investors/default.aspx .

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about BGC

Statements in this document regarding BGC that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, BGC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see BGC's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Media Contact:

Karen Laureano-Rikardsen

+1 212-829-4975

Investor Contact:

Jason Chryssicas

+1 212-610-2426

