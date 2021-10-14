Bloomberg to Offer Sustainalytics' ESG Research and Ratings on the Bloomberg Terminal

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg today announced that Sustainalytics' ESG Research and Ratings are now available via the Bloomberg Terminal. With the proliferation of sustainable investing strategies over the last several years, investors increasingly need access to high-quality, in-depth ESG information. Now Bloomberg Terminal subscribers can use Sustainalytics' ESG Research and Ratings alongside the broader functionality across the Bloomberg Terminal.

Bloomberg

Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings enable investors to utilize material ESG insights for security selection, portfolio management activities, ESG integration, and engagement and voting activities. To measure company-level ESG risk, Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings combine the concepts of management and exposure to arrive at an overall quantitative rating, which is expressed across a risk spectrum of severe, high, medium, low or negligible. By providing an absolute measure to assess company ESG risk, Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings are comparable for companies in different industries. Investors can supplement their research processes by incorporating Sustainalytics' ESG Risk Ratings into their current environment of Bloomberg equity, fixed income, and portfolio analysis tools.

"The demand for ESG data is skyrocketing as today's investors need a holistic picture of potential material ESG issues facing their portfolio companies to fulfill regulatory requirements, meet client demand, and mitigate portfolio risk," said Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg. "We're pleased to expand our ESG data coverage and offer Sustainalytics' ESG data via the Bloomberg Terminal giving users access to additional high-quality research and data."

"Sustainalytics is delighted to provide our ESG research and ratings to Bloomberg Terminal users," said Shila Wattamwar, Executive Director of ESG Product Strategy at Sustainalytics. "By taking a material ESG issue focus with our ratings, Sustainalytics offers Bloomberg Terminal users a forward-looking view of companies' ESG risks as well as a lens into how well they manage these risks. Our consistent and transparent risk-based approach can fulfill their users' increasingly diverse needs for ESG research and data, enabling them to make more informed investment decisions."

Sustainalytics' Controversies Research reports and data on nearly 18,000 companies are also now on the Bloomberg Terminal. The firm's Controversies Research can help investors to identify companies involved in ESG-related incidents. Bloomberg Terminal subscribers also have access to Sustainalytics' Controversial Weapons Radar Research, which shows companies' involvement in the direct or indirect manufacture, sale or support of controversial weapons.

Bloomberg provides a number of sustainable finance solutions, offering data-driven insights to help investors integrate ESG throughout the full investment process and standardize company-reported and third-party ESG data. These solutions include ESG news and research content, carbon estimates, indices, scores, analytics, and research workflows built specifically for investors around ESG.

Subscribers to the Bloomberg Terminal can review Bloomberg's ESG Solutions, including Sustainalytics' ESG Research and Ratings, at {BESG

}. For more information, please visit here. To learn more about Sustainalytics' ESG Research and Ratings, please visit here.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is at the core of the Bloomberg Terminal. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions build on the company's core strength: leveraging technology to allow customers to access, integrate, distribute and manage data and information across organizations more efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo .

About Sustainalytics

Sustainalytics, a Morningstar Company, is a leading ESG research, ratings and data firm that supports investors around the world with the development and implementation of responsible investment strategies. For more than 25 years, the firm has been at the forefront of developing high-quality, innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of global investors. Today, Sustainalytics works with hundreds of the world's leading asset managers and pension funds who incorporate ESG and corporate governance information and assessments into their investment processes. Sustainalytics also works with hundreds of companies and their financial intermediaries to help them consider sustainability in policies, practices and capital projects. With 17 offices globally, Sustainalytics has more than 1,100 staff members, including more than 400 analysts with varied multidisciplinary expertise across more than 40 industry groups. For more information, visit www.sustainalytics.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bloomberg