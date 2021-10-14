Hyland now delivers Hyland Cloud solutions in Latin America in cooperation with AWS AWS South America (São Paulo) region delivers new geographic hosting location for Hyland's growing LATAM customer base

CLEVELAND, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyland, a leading content services provider with nearly two decades of success delivering secure cloud-based solutions, is now leveraging the AWS South America (São Paulo) region to support the growing demand of Hyland Cloud content services solutions.

The Latin America location provides existing and new customers with a new option to securely host their OnBase solution and support new and evolving business operations. The addition of this location now provides Hyland customers with 19 geographically diverse locations to support their business operations, from anywhere.

As more organizations select cloud-based applications to run digitally diverse business operations efficiently and effectively in the evolving business climate, Hyland's cloud-first vision and development methodology sets the foundation to support the next normal. Hyland's collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) provides customers with the confidence knowing they are gaining best-in-class content services and intelligent automation solutions from a proven technology leader with the scalability, reliability and security of AWS.

"When customers deploy in the Hyland Cloud on AWS, they can expect that their solution is as strong and secure as ever," said Marc Cianciolo, Director of Global Cloud Sales Operations at Hyland. "Customers deploying solutions will gain highly secure, scalable and redundant solutions that can be optimized to meet specific requirements in the ways that work best for them."

Intentionally designed to support content services platform offerings, the Hyland Cloud on AWS delivers SaaS solutions administered, governed and supported by Hyland's cloud experts and engineers. With customer success stories spanning insurance, healthcare, financial services, government and commercial industries, Hyland's cloud experts are available to help educate and guide organizations in their cloud planning and migration strategies.

"This launch expands the footprint of the Hyland Cloud, providing new opportunities to bring content services in the cloud to the entirety of the Latin America region," said Edgar Novoa, Hyland's associate VP of LATAM. "Along with the technology investments, our experts in the region also are assisting our customers with a seamless migration to the Hyland Cloud environment, helping to achieve higher operational efficiencies while complying with local regulations."

To learn more about Hyland's work with AWS and why more than 1,175 global organizations in 29 countries have deployed cloud-based solutions from Hyland visit Hyland.com/Cloud.

