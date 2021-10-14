Oblique Therapeutics is excited to present the recent progress on its anti-Thioredoxin mAb program at the annual meeting of Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, Nov 10 - 14, Washington DC, USA

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oblique Therapeutics, a biotech focused on new medicines for severe diseases with large unmet medical needs, will present the recent progress on its anti-Thioredoxin mAb program at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2021, Nov 10 -14, Washington DC, USA.

The poster titled " Targeting the intersection of immunology and redox biology: therapeutic potential of an anti-Thioredoxin antibody " will describe the identification of high affinity monoclonal antibodies against human Thioredoxin and in vitro and in vivo characterization of these antibodies.

About extracellular Trx1

Plasma levels of Trx1 is elevated in patients with lung, breast, colorectal, pancreatic, hepatocellular, gastric, myeloma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma and acute lymphatic lymphocytic leukemia. Trx1 is believed to be a survival factor and chemoattractant to Tregs in tumor microenvironment (TME) resulting in inhibition of cytotoxic T cells and NK cells. By neutralizing Trx1 in TME, an aTRX mAb is hypothesized to reduce Treg and other suppressive cells and activate T effector cells, thereby resulting in anti-tumor immune response and reduction in formation of pre-metastatic niche.

About Oblique Therapeutics

Oblique Therapeutics is a privately held Swedish biotech developing innovative new medicines for severe diseases with a large unmet medical need focusing on pain and advanced cancer. The company uses Abiprot®, an in-house-invented, next-generation antibody platform that can generate antibodies with programmed function against the full human proteome. The portfolio comprises several antibody candidates and the small molecule OT-1096 in triple-negative breast cancer. In addition, Two antibody programs are run in R&D collaborations with pharma. Oblique Therapeutics makes medicines that matter to patients. https://obliquet.com/

For more information, please contact:

Dr. Sreesha P Srinivasa, PhD - Chief Development Officer - Oblique Therapeutics

Email: sreesh@obliquet.com

