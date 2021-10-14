The rapidly expanding Insurtech announced the hire of two more industry experts to expand its national presence

Sayata Further Expands US Growth Team With Veteran Hires The rapidly expanding Insurtech announced the hire of two more industry experts to expand its national presence

BOSTON, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sayata announced the addition of two new hires to help manage their rapid growth. Susan Speer will serve as Business Development Manager for the Midwest region, while Lisa Sanders will take on a similar role, overseeing the Southeast territory.

As the latest Business Development Manager, Susan Speer will oversee all current and prospective partner relationships in the Midwest territory encompassing 12 states. Previously, Susan was Senior Underwriter at AmTrust Financial Services for the West Coast where she grew portfolio and new broker opportunities. Prior to AmTrust, Susan held senior underwriter and business development roles at several blue-chip insurance companies including Argo, Liberty Mutual, Beazley, and The Hartford.

Based in Atlanta, Lisa will oversee all Sayata business development operations in the Southeast. Lisa was previously SVP, Producer at Aon where she cultivated new relationships with large public and private corporations as well as companies in various specific industry groups including private equity, technology, and construction. Lisa, a 20+ year insurance veteran, has delivered growth in senior business development roles for several legacy insurance companies including AIG, Chubb, and Zurich.

Kingsley Flynn, Head of Insurance at Sayata, commented, "The addition of Susan and Lisa underscores how fast Sayata is growing and our need to deepen relationships on the local level."



About Sayata

Sayata delivers rapid growth to insurance brokers and carriers that focus on small-to-medium businesses. The Sayata platform streamlines the quote-bind-issue process allowing insurance professionals to seamlessly place more insurance policies in a fraction of the time. Sayata provides an end-to-end technological solution along with educational tools, giving our partners the ability to grow their book quickly and efficiently. To date, over 1,000 users across 75 brokerages and carriers partner with Sayata to grow their SMB book.

