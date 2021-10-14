Worldnet is First to Certify Ingenico's Self Series

ATLANTA, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldnet Payments, a trusted provider of omnichannel payment solutions for independent software vendors (ISVs) in self-service retail, announced that it became the first integrated payments platform to complete a Level III EMV and Contactless certification of the Self Series from Ingenico, a Worldline brand.

80% of in-store shoppers are open to nontraditional checkout, the opportunity for ISVs to be first to market is huge.

The demand for unattended and contactless payment solutions has taken off with 80% of in-store shoppers open to nontraditional checkout and claiming they prefer self-service if available. Consumers are becoming accustomed to such convenience, leaving businesses on the search for solutions that offer a seamless purchase journey.

Ingenico is part of Worldline, the largest European player in payment services and the fourth largest worldwide. The Self Series offers compact, engaging, and scalable all-in-one payment solutions for self-service businesses.

The rugged Self devices allow merchants to process payment in different formats including contactless, magstripe, and smartcard. They also offer cameras, barcode readers, color displays, and advanced features. The devices covered by this EMV certification include the Self/2000, Self/4000, and Self/5000. This augments Worldnet's omnichannel solutions, which support unattended, in-store, online, and mobile payments.

"The opportunities this certification opens up for our customers to scale up and re-imagine their payments strategy is huge," said Conn Bryne, SVP of Sales at Worldnet. "Our pre-certified EMV-ready SDK eliminates the usual costs and challenges associated with EMV certification. This certification allows us to quickly secure Ingenico hardware when many other devices are on backorders, so our customers can get the first-to-market advantage."

Worldnet Payments is a leading provider of integrated payments solutions in the self-service space in North America and Europe. It partners with 65+ processors and acquires to give customers the ultimate flexibility in implementing a payment solution with the most engaging POS devices on the self-service market.

About:

Worldnet Payments combines the flexibility, features, and partners that ISVs need to better serve their customers, monetize payments, and earn more from every sale. An integrated payments platform giving businesses the tools they need to deliver a simple payment experience that puts their customers in control. Our solutions support self-service, in-store, mobile, and online transactions. With an easy-to-use interface for both developers and merchants, Worldnet offers the scalability and security to support high-volume merchants with unique payments challenges.

