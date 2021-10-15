Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest

AMETEK Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call and Webcasted Investor Conference Call Information

- Earnings to be released before market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 -
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) will issue its third quarter 2021 earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2, 2021.

AMETEK will webcast its third quarter 2021 investor conference call on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, beginning at 8:30 AM ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the Events & Presentations link in the "Investors" section of www.ametek.com. A replay of the call will also be archived on the website and will be available until the next quarterly earnings call.

Corporate Profile:
AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with annual sales in 2020 of more than $4.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

Contact:
AMETEK, Inc.
Kevin Coleman
Vice President, Investor Relations
1100 Cassatt Road
Berwyn, Pennsylvania 19312
kevin.coleman@ametek.com 
Phone: 610.889.5247

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ametek-announces-third-quarter-2021-earnings-call-and-webcasted-investor-conference-call-information-301400877.html

SOURCE AMETEK, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.