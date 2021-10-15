Mix Talent Sponsors Inaugural 5KforJK Event Which Raises More than $93,000 for Parkinson's Research

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It started out as a small idea with a few friends. When Jessica Krauser, now 39, was diagnosed with Young Onset Parkinson's Disease at 37 her friends wanted to do something to help. "We really just wanted to provide a platform for her to tell her story," explains Melissa Carlson, Founder and Owner of pDNextSteps in Dublin, Ohio. pDNextSteps is a gym dedicated to helping Parkinson's patients. Jessica met Melissa when a friend suggested the benefits of exercise to slow the progression of the disease.

The 5KforJK was the first of an annual 5K walk in Powell Ohio on Sunday, October 3rd. More than 500 people attended and raised over $93,000 for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research and local efforts. "We want to promote local awareness, create support groups and help the local Parkinson's community," explains Jessica Krauser. Local organizations stepped in to help, including Mix Talent, a national life science recruiting and consulting firm. "We want to support organizations like this who are bringing awareness and education to diseases like Parkinsons," explains K.C. McAllister, Principal, Head of Strategy with Mix Talent.

"I know we will one day find a cure and want to do my part in making it possible," states Krauser.

For more information on getting involved or donating go to www.5KforJK.org

