Tealbook And GEP Partner To Enhance Supplier Intelligence TealBook Partnership provides GEP customers with powerful supplier discovery, diversity and data enrichment to better manage corporate spend initiatives.

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TealBook, the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously maintains supplier master data and powers e-procurement technology, announced today a strategic partnership with GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide.

This partnership will enhance clients' procurement capabilities and drive supply chain agility. Specifically, the offering will incorporate TealBook data to support GEP's supplier intelligence, supplier discovery and vendor certificate data.

"GEP has signed a partnership with TealBook, the first Global Supplier Data Platform of its kind, that will quickly enable our customers with access to accurate supplier information allowing them to better manage corporate spend initiatives and have a clear view into supplier discovery and diversity," said Ken Legge, GEP's VP of Global Partnerships and Alliances.

"We are delighted to be partnering with GEP to enrich and augment their vendor and supplier intelligence," says John Sibley, Vice President, Strategic Alliances and Channels at TealBook. "Our supplier foundation, powered by AI and ML, will add new capabilities and data to GEP's supplier discovery capabilities. In addition, TealBook's comprehensive vendor certification data will be made available to GEP, which will help their customers ascertain and work with a more diverse supplier base that to enable true innovation and competitive spending."

This collaboration will allow TealBook and GEP customers to enhance supplier data and gain access to their entire supplier base, reducing the need for data enrichment services and dependency on suppliers to enrich and maintain portals.

About TealBook

TealBook is the leading supplier data foundation that autonomously maintains supplier master data, powers e-procurement technology, drives supplier diversity, and enables supplier performance. Using AI and ML, TealBook gathers, predicts, and refines supplier data to build the world's most comprehensive supplier intelligence. When there are supply chain disruptions, companies leverage TealBook to identify emergency sourcing options; when it's business as usual, they use TealBook's technology to unleash full procurement possibilities. TealBook has been adopted by Fortune 100 companies and is the winner of many prestigious awards including Spend Matter 50 Vendors to Watch and Gartner's Cool Vendor. For more information, visit www.tealbook.com.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE™ provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

